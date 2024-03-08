Financial Results

"2023 has been a remarkable year for Eurobank. On the back of higher interest rates and favourable macroeconomic trends in our region, we exceeded all our targets and executed several important strategic actions, which will allow us to expand our business and extend our footprint further.

The macroeconomic backdrop remains favourable in Greece, as well as in Cyprus and Bulgaria, with growth forecasts materially above the Eurozone average. Importantly, growth in Greece is investment-driven, supported by maturing RRF projects, which could also feed into a solid loan growth in the corporate sector. We are best placed to exploit market conditions and support high relative growth rates for the Greek economy.

Our annual results were strong across all lines. Core operating profit increased significantly, as did Tangible Book Value per share. Return on TBV reached 18%, further strengthening our capital base at over 20%, which stands well above the regulatory thresholds. Q4 was particularly strong, driving the annual increase of the loan book at 1.8 billion euro, with 20% of disbursements allocated to Green loans.

Growing organically in Greece and enhancing our regional presence are key pillars of our strategic plan. In this context, we moved forward with the acquisition of a majority stake in Hellenic Bank and BNP Personal Finance in Bulgaria.

Our consistent performance, the diversified business model and our clear strategic plan make us confident that Eurobank can continue producing robust results on a recurring basis. We aim for a return of 15% this year. The 2023 performance and the 3-year outlook should allow us to reward shareholders, starting from a payout ratio of at least 25% in 2024, gradually increasing over the coming years."

Fokion Karavias, CEO

March 7, 2024