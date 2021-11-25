Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/25 10:30:00 am
0.921 EUR   -0.43%
Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : 9M2021 - First Greek Bank to achieve single-digit NPE ratio

11/25/2021 | 10:40am EST
Please find attached Press Release and Presentation to Analysts and Investors of the Financial Results of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. for the 3rd Quarter of 2021 which are available on the website of the Company and website of Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (http://www.helex.gr).

9M2021 ? First Greek Bank to achieve single-digit NPE ratio
Presentation of 3Q2021Results

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 865 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
Net income 2021 358 M 402 M 402 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 430 M 3 840 M 3 851 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 11 465
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 0,93 €
Average target price 1,02 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Georgios P. Zanias Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros E. Ioannou Group COO, Director & Deputy CEO
Jawaid Ahmed A. H. Mirza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.60.73%3 840
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%157 261
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.26.71%73 142
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.41%64 363
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.19%55 742
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.60%54 260