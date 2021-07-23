Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders, of the Board of Directors and of the Audit Committee of 23.07.2021

Friday, 23 July 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders, of the Board of Directors and of the Audit Committee of 23.07.2021

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (Eurobank Holdings or Company) announces the following:

Α. In the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, held on July 23, 2021, at 10 a.m., remotely via teleconference in real time, participated shareholders representing 2,762,035,636 shares out of 3,709,161,852 shares, corresponding to 75.53% of the paid up share capital with voting rights on the items of the agenda. It is noted that, according to Law 3864/2010, as in force, for the calculation of the percentages of quorum and majority of the General Meeting, the 52,080,673 common shares of the Company held by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund are not included. In respect of the items on the agenda, as referred to on the invitation dated 02.07.2021, the General Meeting:

Approved the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2020, as well as the Directors' and Auditors' Reports.

The voting results on the respective item were as follows: Number of shares for valid votes given: 2,759,547,154 (99.91% of the share capital with voting rights on the items of the agenda), out of which:

For: 2,759,547,154 Against: 0

Abstain: 2,488,482 Approved the overall management for the financial year 2020 as well as the discharge of the Auditors for the financial year 2020.

The voting results on the respective item were as follows: Number of shares for valid votes given: 2,757,985,589 (99.85% of the share capital with voting rights on the items of the agenda), out of which:

For: 2,745,297,428 Against: 12,688,161

Abstain: 4,050,047 Approved:

a) the appointment of the firm KPMG Certified Auditors S.A. (KPMG) as statutory auditor for the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year 2021 and

b) KPMG's relevant fees for the audit of the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year 2021 to amount to €0.2 m.

The voting results on the respective item were as follows: Number of shares for valid votes given: 2,762,035,636 (100% of the share capital with voting rights on the items of the agenda), out of which:

For: 2,761,923,261 Against: 112,375

Abstain: 0

