    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:45:53 2023-05-12 am EDT
1.368 EUR   -3.08%
05:33aEurobank Ergasias Services And S A : Announcement- Amendment of Financial Calendar 2023
PU
05/03Eurobank Ergasias Services And S A : Announcement date of the 1Q 2023 Results
PU
05/03Eurobank Ergasias Services And S A : Announcement - Announcement date of the 1Q 2023 Results
PU
Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : Announcement- Amendment of Financial Calendar 2023

05/12/2023 | 05:33am EDT
See the announcement.

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 09:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 495 M 2 725 M 2 725 M
Net income 2023 760 M 830 M 830 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,71x
Yield 2023 4,14%
Capitalization 5 237 M 5 719 M 5 719 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 11 328
Free-Float 66,5%
Managers and Directors
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Georgios P. Zanias Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros Ioannou Group COO, Director & Deputy CEO
Jawaid Ahmed A. H. Mirza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.33.79%5 719
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.79%177 223
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%73 746
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.93%51 575
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.75%48 807
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.25.14%43 608
