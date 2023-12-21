Thursday, 21 December 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

Distribution of non-mandatory reserves

Eurobank S.A. ("Eurobank"), a subsidiary of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. ("Eurobank Holdings"), announces that its Board of Directors approved on 15/12/2023 the distribution of non-mandatory reserves to its sole shareholder, Eurobank Holdings, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 3 of article 162 of Law 4548/ 2018, for a total amount of €410,000,000.00 of which €168,257,307.82 comes from the "Dividend Reserve" account and €241,742,692.18 comes from the "Goodwill Reserve for the Transfer of Shares" account of article 48A of Law 4172/2013". The said distribution of reserves is carried out in order to enable the distribution of dividend from the profits of the financial year 2023 from Eurobank Holdings to its shareholders. It is noted that the dividend distribution by Eurobank Holdings, is subject to the receipt of the necessary decisions and approvals in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework, including the approval by the European Central Bank.

σελ. 1 από 1