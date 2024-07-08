Monday, 8th July 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT

Eurobank S.A. completes €100 million tap issue of its €650 million Fixed Rate Senior

Preferred Bonds due 2031

"Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (Eurobank Holdings) announces that its subsidiary "Eurobank S.A." (the "Bank" or "Eurobank"), as a result of firm interest from institutional investors in the €650 million Fixed Rate Senior Preferred Bonds due 2031 issued by Eurobank on 30 April 2024 (ISIN: XS2806452145) (the "Initial Bonds"), has successfully completed, through a private placement with Banco Santander, a tap to the Initial Bonds of an aggregate principal amount of €100 million (the "New Bonds" and, together with the Initial Bonds, the "Bonds"). The issue price of the New Bonds is 100.324%, implying a yield of 4.806%.

The New Bonds shall be consolidated and form a single series with the Initial Bonds. Settlement of the New Bonds will take place on 12 July 2024. The New Bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's Euro MTF market.

The proceeds from the Bonds will support Eurobank Group's strategy to ensure ongoing compliance with its Minimum Required Eligible Liabilities (MREL) requirement and will be used for Eurobank's general funding purposes.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at investor_relations@eurobankholdings.gr.

