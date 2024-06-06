Thursday, 6 June 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT

Eurobank announces ECB's approval for €342 million dividend payment,

marking first payout in 16 years

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. ("Eurobank") announces that it received approval from the European Central Bank (ECB) on 5.6.2024 to pay a cash dividend of €342 million, or €0.0933 per share. The amount corresponds to a 30% payout ratio of the Net Profit for 2023.

This is a significant milestone as it marks the first dividend distribution in 16 years, underscoring Eurobank's robust and well-diversified operating model, which is focused on creating value for its shareholders.

The approval was granted following an application submitted by Eurobank, on the back of strong financial performance and successful execution of strategic initiatives. The CET1 ratio, adjusted for the proposed dividend, stands at 16.4% as of 31 March 2024, comfortably above regulatory requirements.

The final distribution of the dividend is subject to (a) the Board of Directors' proposal at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting and (b) the Annual Shareholders Meeting's approval. The Annual Shareholders Meeting will take place on 23.7.2024.

p. 1 of 1