Monday, July 1, 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT

Eurobankannouncestheacquisition ofadditional HellenicBankshares

Eurobank S.A. ("Eurobank"), a subsidiary of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., announces that on June 28th, 2024, purchased 168 shares in Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited ("Hellenic Bank") at the price of €2.56 per share for a total consideration of ca. €430.10.

Eurobank, following the above acquisition, directly holds 229,030,025 shares representing 55.48% of the total issued share capital and of the voting rights of Hellenic Bank.

