Eurobank S.A. ("Eurobank"), a subsidiary of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., announces that on June 28th, 2024, purchased 168 shares in Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited ("Hellenic Bank") at the price of €2.56 per share for a total consideration of ca. €430.10.
Eurobank, following the above acquisition, directly holds 229,030,025 shares representing 55.48% of the total issued share capital and of the voting rights of Hellenic Bank.
Announcement - Eurobank announces the acquisition of additional Hellenic Bank shares
Eurobank Ergasias S.A. figure parmi les principaux groupes bancaires grecs. Les revenus par activité se répartissent comme suit :
- banque d'investissement et de marché (34% : notamment prestations de conseil financier en fusion-acquisition, en évaluation, en restructuration et en stratégie), interventions sur les marchés financiers, prestations de courtage, etc. ;
- banque de détail (26.7%) ;
- banque d'affaires (15.4%) ;
- investissement immobilier (5.4%).
Le solde des revenus (18.5%) concerne les activités bancaires à l'international.
A fin 2022, le groupe gère 57.2 MdsEUR d'encours de dépôts et 41.7 MdsEUR d'encours de crédits.
La répartition géographique des revenus est la suivante : Greece (81.8%), Bulgaria (8.8%), Cyprus (5.1%), Serbia (2.9%) and Luxembourg (1.5%).