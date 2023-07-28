Eurobank Ergasias S.A. is one of the leading Greek banking groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - investment and market banking (30.7%): primarily financial consulting services in merger-acquisition, evaluation, restructuring, and strategy, financial market operations, brokerage services, etc.; - retail banking (21.7%); - corporate banking (15.9%); - property investment (3.1%); - other (8.9%). The remaining revenues (19.7%) relate to international banking activities. At the end of 2020, the group had EUR 47.3 billion in current deposits and EUR 37.4 billion in current loans. Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (81.3%), Bulgaria (9.6%), Cyprus (4.5%), Serbia (2.9%), Luxembourg (1.6%) and Romania (0.1%).

Sector Banks