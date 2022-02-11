Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : Announcement - Reformation of the Executive Board

Friday, February 11th, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Reformation of the Executive Board

"Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (Eurobank Holdings) informs the investment community that the Executive Board of its subsidiary "Eurobank S.A." (Bank), which is responsible for the implementation of the Group's strategy, as planned by the Bank's Strategic Planning Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of Eurobank Holdings and the Bank, is reformed as follows:

Chairman

Fokion Karavias, Chief Executive Officer

Members

Andreas Athanasopoulos, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Transformation Officer, Digital & Retail

Stavros Ioannou, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Operating Officer (Group COO) & International Activities

Kostas Vassiliou, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking

Christos Adam, General Manager Group Risk Management, Group Chief Risk Officer (Group CRO)

Thanasis Athanasopoulos, General Manager Group Compliance

Iakovos Giannaklis, General Manager Retail Banking

Tasos Ioannidis, General Manager Global Markets

Apostolos Kazakos, General Manager Group Strategy

Harris Kokologiannis, General Manager Group Finance, Group Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO)

Michalis Louis, Head of International Activities General Division & Group Private Banking