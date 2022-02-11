Log in
    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : Announcement - Reformation of the Executive Board

02/11/2022 | 11:48am EST
Friday, February 11th, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Reformation of the Executive Board

"Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (Eurobank Holdings) informs the investment community that the Executive Board of its subsidiary "Eurobank S.A." (Bank), which is responsible for the implementation of the Group's strategy, as planned by the Bank's Strategic Planning Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of Eurobank Holdings and the Bank, is reformed as follows:

Chairman

  • Fokion Karavias, Chief Executive Officer

Members

  • Andreas Athanasopoulos, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Transformation Officer, Digital & Retail
  • Stavros Ioannou, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Operating Officer (Group COO) & International Activities
  • Kostas Vassiliou, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking
  • Christos Adam, General Manager Group Risk Management, Group Chief Risk Officer (Group CRO)
  • Thanasis Athanasopoulos, General Manager Group Compliance
  • Iakovos Giannaklis, General Manager Retail Banking
  • Tasos Ioannidis, General Manager Global Markets
  • Apostolos Kazakos, General Manager Group Strategy
  • Harris Kokologiannis, General Manager Group Finance, Group Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO)
  • Michalis Louis, Head of International Activities General Division & Group Private Banking
  • Natassa Paschali, General Manager Group Human Resources, Group Chief Human Resources Officer (Group CHRO)
Announcement - Reformation of the Executive Board

