Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : Announcement - Reformation of the Executive Board
02/11/2022 | 11:48am EST
Friday, February 11th, 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT
Reformation of the Executive Board
"Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (Eurobank Holdings) informs the investment community that the Executive Board of its subsidiary "Eurobank S.A." (Bank), which is responsible for the implementation of the Group's strategy, as planned by the Bank's Strategic Planning Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of Eurobank Holdings and the Bank, is reformed as follows:
Chairman
Fokion Karavias, Chief Executive Officer
Members
Andreas Athanasopoulos, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Transformation Officer, Digital & Retail
Stavros Ioannou, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Operating Officer (Group COO) & International Activities
Kostas Vassiliou, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking
Christos Adam, General Manager Group Risk Management, Group Chief Risk Officer (Group CRO)
Thanasis Athanasopoulos, General Manager Group Compliance
Iakovos Giannaklis, General Manager Retail Banking
Tasos Ioannidis, General Manager Global Markets
Apostolos Kazakos, General Manager Group Strategy
Harris Kokologiannis, General Manager Group Finance, Group Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO)
Michalis Louis, Head of International Activities General Division & Group Private Banking
Natassa Paschali, General Manager Group Human Resources, Group Chief Human Resources Officer (Group CHRO)
