Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : Announcement - Updated Financial Calendar for the year 2024
June 14, 2024 at 03:23 am EDT
Friday, June 14, 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT
Updated Financial Calendar for the year 2024
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. informs the investment community of the following updates to the Financial Calendar for the year 2024, subsequent to the announcement made on January 24, 2024:
Thursday, 7 March 2024
Announcement of the FY2023 Financial Results
and analysts briefing
Thursday, 16 May 2024
Announcement of the 1Q2024 Financial Results
and analysts briefing
Tuesday, 23 July 2024
Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 25 July 2024
Ex-dividend date
New date incl. in the calendar
Friday, 26 July 2024
Dividend beneficiaries record date
New date incl. in the calendar
Wednesday, 31 July 2024
Dividend payment starting date
New date incl. in the calendar
Wednesday, 31 July 2024
Announcement of the 1H2024 Financial Results
and analysts briefing
Thursday, 7 November 2024
Announcement of the 9M2024 Financial Results
and analysts briefing
Finally, it is noted that:
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. reserves the right to change the above-mentioned dates, with timely notification to the investment community.
The new dates included in the updated financial calendar for the year 2024 are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, which will convene the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (AGM), and the subsequent approval of the said AGM.
Eurobank Ergasias S.A. figure parmi les principaux groupes bancaires grecs. Les revenus par activité se répartissent comme suit :
- banque d'investissement et de marché (34% : notamment prestations de conseil financier en fusion-acquisition, en évaluation, en restructuration et en stratégie), interventions sur les marchés financiers, prestations de courtage, etc. ;
- banque de détail (26.7%) ;
- banque d'affaires (15.4%) ;
- investissement immobilier (5.4%).
Le solde des revenus (18.5%) concerne les activités bancaires à l'international.
A fin 2022, le groupe gère 57.2 MdsEUR d'encours de dépôts et 41.7 MdsEUR d'encours de crédits.
La répartition géographique des revenus est la suivante : Greece (81.8%), Bulgaria (8.8%), Cyprus (5.1%), Serbia (2.9%) and Luxembourg (1.5%).