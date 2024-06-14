Friday, June 14, 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT

Updated Financial Calendar for the year 2024

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. informs the investment community of the following updates to the Financial Calendar for the year 2024, subsequent to the announcement made on January 24, 2024:

Thursday, 7 March 2024 Announcement of the FY2023 Financial Results and analysts briefing Thursday, 16 May 2024 Announcement of the 1Q2024 Financial Results and analysts briefing Tuesday, 23 July 2024 Annual General Meeting Thursday, 25 July 2024 Ex-dividend date New date incl. in the calendar Friday, 26 July 2024 Dividend beneficiaries record date New date incl. in the calendar Wednesday, 31 July 2024 Dividend payment starting date New date incl. in the calendar Wednesday, 31 July 2024 Announcement of the 1H2024 Financial Results and analysts briefing Thursday, 7 November 2024 Announcement of the 9M2024 Financial Results and analysts briefing

Finally, it is noted that:

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. reserves the right to change the above-mentioned dates, with timely notification to the investment community.

above-mentioned dates, with timely notification to the investment community. The new dates included in the updated financial calendar for the year 2024 are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, which will convene the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (AGM), and the subsequent approval of the said AGM.

