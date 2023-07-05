Wednesday, 5 July 2023
Announcement date of the 2Q 2023 Results
Eurobank ErgasiasServices and Holdings S.A. informs the investment community that the announcement for the 2Q 2023Results will take place on Monday, 31 July 2023.
On the same day a conference call for the presentation and discussion of results is scheduled to follow at 18:30 Greek time.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2023 07:42:08 UTC.