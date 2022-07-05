Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
  Report
2022-07-05
0.7380 EUR   -9.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : Annual Report 2021 Business & Sustainability

07/05/2022
Strategic Report

Annual

Report 2021

Business &

Sustainability

Annual Report 2021 Business & Sustainability

1

Contents

Annual Report 2021 Business & Sustainability

2

Letter to

2021

5Stakeholders

10Highlights

Strategic Report

93

Environmental Review

1214 Who We Are

95

Our Environmental Policy

20

Our Strategy

97

Our Operational Environmental Impact

24

Our Focus on Sustainable Finance

107

Operational Environmental Data

29 Our Business

  1. Our Materiality and ESG Performance
  1. Memberships and Awards
  1. Financial Overview

108Socioeconomic Review174Governance Review

110

Innovation and Digital Economy

176

The Board of Directors

116

Customer Privacy and Protection

178

The Committees

120

Responsible Information and Protection for Clients

188

Internal Audit

125

Human Resources

189

How We Are Governed

155

Economic Inclusion

200

Business Ethics and Compliance

163

Addressing the Socio-Economic Challenges

206

Management Systems

171 Products and Services with a Social and Environmental Impact

207208

229230

Risk Review

Annexes

Our Approach to Risk

Annex I - Selected Financial Data 2021

210 Our Banking Risk

233

Annex II - Methodology

234

Annex III - GRI Content Index

242

Annex IV - ATHEX 2022 Content Index

244

Annex V - AA1000 Account Ability Principles (2018)

245

Annex VI - ISO 26000:2010 Table

249

Annex VII - UNEP FI PRB Report

263

Annex VIII - UN Global Compact

265

Independent Auditor's Limited Assurance Report

Annual Report 2021 Business & Sustainability

3

Tourism businesses never go on holidays. Nor do the numbers that support them.

€750,000,000 to support the Greek hotel industry and tourism businesses.

Letter to

Stakeholders

Annual Report 2021 Business & Sustainability

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 14:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 190 M 2 284 M 2 284 M
Net income 2022 630 M 658 M 658 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,61x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 3 023 M 3 152 M 3 152 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 11 902
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 0,82 €
Average target price 1,36 €
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Georgios P. Zanias Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros E. Ioannou Group COO, Director & Deputy CEO
Jawaid Ahmed A. H. Mirza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.-8.55%3 152
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%155 528
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.6.95%72 392
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.31%60 987
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.42%57 928
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.58%50 413