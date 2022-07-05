Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : Annual Report 2021 Business & Sustainability

Strategic Report
Annual
Report 2021
Business &
Sustainability
Annual Report 2021 Business & Sustainability
1
Contents
Annual Report 2021 Business & Sustainability
2
Letter to
2021
5Stakeholders
10Highlights
Strategic Report
93
Environmental Review
1214 Who We Are
95
Our Environmental Policy
20
Our Strategy
97
Our Operational Environmental Impact
24
Our Focus on Sustainable Finance
107
Operational Environmental Data
29 Our Business
108Socioeconomic Review174Governance Review
110
Innovation and Digital Economy
176
The Board of Directors
116
Customer Privacy and Protection
178
The Committees
120
Responsible Information and Protection for Clients
188
Internal Audit
125
Human Resources
189
How We Are Governed
155
Economic Inclusion
200
Business Ethics and Compliance
163
Addressing the Socio-Economic Challenges
206
Management Systems
171 Products and Services with a Social and Environmental Impact
207208
229230
Risk Review
Annexes
Our Approach to Risk
Annex I - Selected Financial Data 2021
210 Our Banking Risk
233
Annex II - Methodology
234
Annex III - GRI Content Index
242
Annex IV - ATHEX 2022 Content Index
244
Annex V - AA1000 Account Ability Principles (2018)
245
Annex VI - ISO 26000:2010 Table
249
Annex VII - UNEP FI PRB Report
263
Annex VIII - UN Global Compact
265
Independent Auditor's Limited Assurance Report
3
Tourism businesses never go on holidays. Nor do the numbers that support them.
€750,000,000 to support the Greek hotel industry and tourism businesses.
Letter to
Stakeholders
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
