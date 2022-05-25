Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.
  News
  Summary
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
05/25 11:30:12 am EDT
0.9760 EUR   +1.92%
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND S A : First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
03/10Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. Provides Earnings Per Share Guidance
CI
03/10Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2022
CI
Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

05/25/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
25 May 2022

Please find attached Press Release and Presentation to Analysts and Investors of the Financial Results of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. for 1st Quarter 2022 which are available on the website of the Eurobank Holdings and website of Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (http://www.helex.gr).

Press Release
1q2022-Results-Presentation

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 17:07:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 871 M 2 007 M 2 007 M
Net income 2022 586 M 629 M 629 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,69x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 3 551 M 3 792 M 3 810 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 11 935
Free-Float 66,5%
Managers and Directors
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Georgios P. Zanias Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros E. Ioannou Group COO, Director & Deputy CEO
Jawaid Ahmed A. H. Mirza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.7.43%3 810
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%156 973
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.8.59%72 036
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.68%61 856
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.31%60 821
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.28%52 392