    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:29:58 2023-05-17 am EDT
1.410 EUR   -1.88%
11:01aEurobank Ergasias Services And S A : First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
10:41aEurobank Ergasias Services And S A : First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
PU
05/15Eurobank Ergasias Services And S A : Selected as Field Immersion Project Partner for Harvard Business School
PU
Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : First Quarter 2023 Results

05/17/2023 | 11:01am EDT
1Q23 results

17 May 2023

Disclaimer

By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading the presentation slides, you agree to be bound by the following limitations:

This presentation has been prepared by Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. ("Eurobank Holdings") and its 100% subsidiary Eurobank S.A. ("Eurobank").

The material that follows is a presentation of general background information about Eurobank Holdings and Eurobank and their affiliates (TBC) and this information is provided solely for use at this presentation. This information is summarized and is not complete. This presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice and does not form the basis for an informed investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made concerning, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information presented here. The opinions presented herein are based on general information gathered at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. Neither Eurobank Holdings, Eurobank nor any of their affiliates, advisers or representatives or any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives, accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss or damage arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

The information presented or contained in this presentation is current as of the date hereof and is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed. Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external data sources, and neither Eurobank Holdings nor Eurobank has not verified such data with independent sources. Accordingly, Eurobank Holdings and Eurobank make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data, and such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors. Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser.

This presentation contains statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws and certain other jurisdictions. Such estimates and forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections of future events and trends, which affect or may affect Eurobank Holdings or Eurobank. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should," "aim," "continue," "could," "guidance," "may," "potential," "will," as well as similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, certain of which are beyond the control of Eurobank Holdings or Eurobank. No person has any responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.

This document and its contents are confidential and contain proprietary and confidential information about Eurobank Holdings and Eurobank' s assets and operations. This presentation is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed to any other person. Reproduction of this document in whole or in part, or disclosure of its contents, without the prior consent of Eurobank Holdings or Eurobank is prohibited.

This information is provided to you solely for your information and may not be retransmitted, further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose.

This document is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution would be contrary to law or regulation. In particular this document and the information contained herein does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or sale of securities and may not be disseminated, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except to persons that are "qualified institutional buyers" as such term is defined in Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer, or invitation, or solicitation or an offer, to subscribe for or purchase any securities in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity. Neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.

This presentation is not being distributed by, nor has it been approved for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") by, a person authorised under the FSMA.

This presentation is being distributed to and is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) persons who are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") (iii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Financial Promotion Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be

communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged

with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Each person is strongly advised to seek its own independent advice in relation to any investment, financial, legal, tax, accounting or regulatory issues. This presentation should not be construed as legal, tax, investment or other advice. Analyses and opinions contained herein may be based on assumptions that, if altered, can change the analyses or opinions expressed. Nothing contained herein shall constitute any representation or warranty as to future performance of any security, credit, currency, rate or other market or economic measure. Eurobank's Holdings past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this presentation or any other material discussed verbally, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation with respect to any securities.

2

Table of contents

1Q23 results highlights

4

Diversified business model

10

Balance sheet

15

Profitability

23

Asset Quality

31

Capital

36

ESG commitments and performance

39

Macroeconomic update

46

Appendix I - Supplementary information

55

Appendix II - Glossary

62

3

1Q 2023 Results

1Q23 results highlights

1Q23 results highlights: Profitability

  • Adjusted Net Profit1 €255m in 1Q23
  • RoTBV1 at 15.8%
  • TBV per share up 22.8% y-o-y at €1.78; up 4.7% q-o-q
  • NII up 55.6% y-o-y at €503m; up 11.9% q-o-q
  • Commission income up 9.5% y-o-y at €129m; down 9.2% q-o-q
  • Operating expenses y-o-y up 2.6% in Greece; Group up 7.4%
  • Cost - to - core income at 35.1%, down 11.6ppts y-o-y
  • Core pre-provision income (PPI) up 74.6% y-o-y at €410m; up 11.0% q-o-q
  • Cost of Risk (CoR)2 at 75bps in 1Q23
  • Core Operating Profit3 at €335m, up 90.6% y-o-y; up 17.0% q-o-q
  • SEE operations net profit1 €79m in 1Q23; up 79.7% y-o-y
  • Reported Net Profit €237m in 1Q23

P&L (€ m)

1Q23

4Q22

Δ(%)

1Q23

1Q22

Δ(%)

Net interest income

502.5

449.2

11.9

502.5

323.0

55.6

Commission income

129.3

142.4

(9.2)

129.3

118.1

9.5

Other Income

(12.2)

99.4

>(100)

(12.2)

239.5

>(100)

Operating income

619.6

690.9

(10.3)

619.6

680.6

(9.0)

Operating expenses

(221.5)

(221.8)

(0.1)

(221.5)

(206.2)

7.4

Core PPI

410.3

369.7

11.0

410.3

235.0

74.6

PPI

398.1

469.2

(15.1)

398.1

474.5

(16.1)

Loan loss provisions

(75.0)

(83.1)

(9.7)

(75.0)

(59.0)

27.1

Core Operating Profit3

335.3

286.7

17.0

335.3

175.9

90.6

PBT4

328.4

330.3

(0.6)

328.4

401.1

(18.1)

Adjusted Net Profit

255.3

236.8

7.8

255.3

302.4

(15.6)

Net Profit

236.55

223.2

6.0

236.55

269.8

(12.3)

Ratios (%)

1Q23

4Q22

1Q23

1Q22

Net interest margin

2.53

2.24

2.53

1.72

Cost / income

35.7

32.1

35.7

30.3

Cost / core income

35.1

37.5

35.1

46.7

Cost of risk2

0.75

0.83

0.75

0.63

RoTBV

15.81

10.46

15.81

11.46

TBV per share (€)

1.78

1.70

1.78

1.45

EPS (€)

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.07

Note: Serbia operations classified as held for sale. All previous quarters restated accordingly.

1. Adjusted net profit.

2. On net loans.

3.Core Operating profit= Core PPI minus loan

5

loss provisions.

4. Adjusted profit before tax. 5. Including -€15m after tax related to Serbian operations & -€4m after tax restructuring costs.

6. Adjusting net profit for the year, by

normalizing Other Income (after deducting significant trading income items) & excluding Triangle gain & restructuring costs.

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 15:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
