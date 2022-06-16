Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : First bank in Greece to launch the Hybrid Working Model

Eurobank introduces the new Hybrid Work Model becoming the first bank in Greece to launch a combination of working at home and working at the office (work @ home | work on premises), on a regular basis, for its staff.

Responding to a new, modern, social and labor market reality, and capitalizing on the successful experience from deploying remote working at a large scale during the pandemic, the Bank announces its new, innovative, remote working policy. The new initiative aims at ensuring its employees' personal life balance while reducing the Group's environmental footprint by limiting transportation of employees and energy consumption.

The new framework, starting on June 24, 2022, comprises, among other things, the option of working from home for two (2), or exceptionally three (3), working days per week, on a voluntary basis, coverage by the Bank of costs arising for the employee due to teleworking (work@home), while respecting the provisions for protection of personal data and complying with the current collective agreement of the Greek Federation of Bank Employee Unions (GFBEU).

Eurobank's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fokion Karavias stated: "Through this new model, we upgrade the quality of working conditions for our employees, aiming at a new balance that will render us all more efficient and effective. At the same time, we contribute to energy saving while reducing our overall environmental footprint, seeking prosperity and sustainable growth for all. Being true to our pioneering nature, we coalesce, the digital and physical worlds, utilizing up-to-date technological tools and innovative solutions we designed and successfully implemented during the pandemic, maintaining full security provisions and the quality of our services, while preserving the human factor firmly at the center of our strategy".

Eurobank's Remote Working Policy has been based on current legislation, according to the provisions of article 67 of law 4808/2021, the Guidelines 01/2021 of the Personal Data Protection Authority regarding the application of the rules of personal data protection within the framework of remote working, while in line with the new Collective Labor Agreement of Banks - GFBEU 2022-2024.

Specifically:

Eligibility for the remote work model is defined by the nature of each employee's professional role in the Bank and is adopted by the Bank's units whereby physical contact with the customers is not a prerequisite .

. The Hybrid Working Model is provided to employees on a voluntary basis. Those opting for it can operate from home for two or three working days a week, depending on the nature of their professional role and the organizational unit they belong to .

. Eurobank covers the costs caused to the employees by remote working (work@home) , i.e. the cost of equipment, the cost of using the employee's premises as a workplace, telecommunications and equipment maintenance, as well as the cost of repairs for the Bank's equipment.

In the context of the Hybrid Work Model the possibility for employees to digitally disconnect from the system is provided so that personal time outside working hours as well as during holiday time is preserved.

With a firm and non-negotiable priority in trust and transparency at all levels, Eurobank takes another important step towards adopting modern effective work practices, while ensuring its continuous development for the benefit of its shareholders, customers and employees._