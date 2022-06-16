Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:30 2022-06-16 am EDT
0.8810 EUR   -3.72%
06/01EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND S A : issues 500 million in Senior Preferred Bond
PU
05/27EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/26Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : First bank in Greece to launch the Hybrid Working Model

06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eurobank introduces the new Hybrid Work Model becoming the first bank in Greece to launch a combination of working at home and working at the office (work @ home | work on premises), on a regular basis, for its staff.

Responding to a new, modern, social and labor market reality, and capitalizing on the successful experience from deploying remote working at a large scale during the pandemic, the Bank announces its new, innovative, remote working policy. The new initiative aims at ensuring its employees' personal life balance while reducing the Group's environmental footprint by limiting transportation of employees and energy consumption.

The new framework, starting on June 24, 2022, comprises, among other things, the option of working from home for two (2), or exceptionally three (3), working days per week, on a voluntary basis, coverage by the Bank of costs arising for the employee due to teleworking (work@home), while respecting the provisions for protection of personal data and complying with the current collective agreement of the Greek Federation of Bank Employee Unions (GFBEU).

Eurobank's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fokion Karavias stated: "Through this new model, we upgrade the quality of working conditions for our employees, aiming at a new balance that will render us all more efficient and effective. At the same time, we contribute to energy saving while reducing our overall environmental footprint, seeking prosperity and sustainable growth for all. Being true to our pioneering nature, we coalesce, the digital and physical worlds, utilizing up-to-date technological tools and innovative solutions we designed and successfully implemented during the pandemic, maintaining full security provisions and the quality of our services, while preserving the human factor firmly at the center of our strategy".

Eurobank's Remote Working Policy has been based on current legislation, according to the provisions of article 67 of law 4808/2021, the Guidelines 01/2021 of the Personal Data Protection Authority regarding the application of the rules of personal data protection within the framework of remote working, while in line with the new Collective Labor Agreement of Banks - GFBEU 2022-2024.

Specifically:

  • Eligibility for the remote work model is defined by the nature of each employee's professional role in the Bank and is adopted by the Bank's units whereby physical contact with the customers is not a prerequisite.
  • The Hybrid Working Model is provided to employees on a voluntary basis. Those opting for it can operate from home for two or three working days a week, depending on the nature of their professional role and the organizational unit they belong to.
  • Eurobank covers the costs caused to the employees by remote working (work@home), i.e. the cost of equipment, the cost of using the employee's premises as a workplace, telecommunications and equipment maintenance, as well as the cost of repairs for the Bank's equipment.
  • In the context of the Hybrid Work Model the possibility for employees to digitally disconnect from the system is provided so that personal time outside working hours as well as during holiday time is preserved.

With a firm and non-negotiable priority in trust and transparency at all levels, Eurobank takes another important step towards adopting modern effective work practices, while ensuring its continuous development for the benefit of its shareholders, customers and employees._

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
06/01EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND S A : issues 500 million in Senior Preferred Bond
PU
05/27EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDI : 1st quarter results
CO
05/26Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
05/25EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND S A : First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 25, ..
CI
03/10Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. Provides Earnings Per Share Guidance
CI
03/10TRANSCRIPT : Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 202..
CI
03/10EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND S A : 2022-2024 Business Plan Update & 2021 Financial Resul..
PU
03/10EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND S A : 2022 - 2024 Business Plan Update & 2021 Financial Res..
PU
03/10Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Qu..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 871 M 1 946 M 1 946 M
Net income 2022 586 M 609 M 609 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,43x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 3 393 M 3 530 M 3 530 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 11 902
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 0,92 €
Average target price 1,36 €
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Georgios P. Zanias Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros E. Ioannou Group COO, Director & Deputy CEO
Jawaid Ahmed A. H. Mirza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.2.65%3 530
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.96%155 497
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.7.68%71 823
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.8.82%64 106
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.34%61 166
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.54%50 946