12 September 2023

The company under the trade name "Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (hereinafter "the Company"), announces that Thursday, September 14, 2023, is the first trading day on the Athens Exchange of 5,802,269 new, common, registered, dematerialized shares of the Company, which derived from the recent increase of its share capital by the amount of 1,276,499.18 euros due to the exercise of stock option rights by one hundred and sixty-eight (168) beneficiaries, members of the Management and personnel of the Company and its affiliated companies according to article 32 of law 4308/2014 (hereinafter "the Beneficiaries"), at an exercise price of 0.23 euros per share, by virtue of the decision of the Company's Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 28.07.2020 and of the relevant decisions of its Board of Directors dated 25.06.2021, 23.07.2021, 20.07.2023, 31.07.2023 and 31.08.2023.

On 05.09.2023 was registered in the General Commercial Register (G.E.MI.), with registration code number 3750122, by the Ministry of Development and Investment, Department of Listed Sociétés Anonymes, the said decision of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 31.08.2023, by virtue of which the Company's share capital increased by the amount of 1,276,499.18 euros, through the issue of 5,802,269 new common voting shares, of a nominal value of 0.22 euros per share and exercise price of 0.23 euros per share. It is noted that, following the above increase, the share capital of the Company now amounts to 817,625,550.94 euros, divided into 3,716,479,777 common shares with a nominal value of 0.22 euros each.

The Corporate Actions Committee of the Athens Exchange, at its meeting held on 12.9.2023, approved the listing for trading of the above 5,802,269 new common shares of the Company. The trading of the said new common shares will commence on Thursday, September 14, 2023. As of the same date, the new total number of the Company's listed shares that are traded on the Athens Exchange amounts to 3,716,479,777 common registered shares.

For more information, the shareholders may access the relevant Information Document pursuant to Regulation (EU) 1129/2017 (article 1 par. 5 h') which can be obtained by the interested parties in hard copy either at the Investor Information Services Division of the Company (8, Iolkou & Filikis Etaireias Streets, 14234 N. Ionia, tel.+30 214 4046400 ) or at the Company's offices at 8 Othonos str., 105 57 Athens, and in electronic form on the website of the Company (https://www.eurobankholdings.gr) while they may also contact the Investor Information Services Division of the Company by email at investorsinfo@eurobankholdings.gr or by telephone at +30 214 4046400 (daily between 09.30 - 17.00).