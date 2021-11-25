Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : Press Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Financial Results
9M2021 - First Greek Bank to achieve single-digit NPE ratio
Net profit1at €298m in 9M2021 and €103m in 3Q2021
Net profit1of SEE operations at €111m in 9M2021 and €37m in 3Q2021
Corepre-provision income up by 4.1% y-o-y to €675m
Cost of risk at 1.1%2in 9M2021
Core operating profit at €357m in 9M2021, up 60.8%y-o-y
Profit before tax1at €412m in 9M2021
Single-digitNPE ratio at 7.3%2
NPEs stock at €2.9bn, down €3.2bny-o-y
Provisions over NPEs at 72.8%, up 10.3 pptsy-o-y
Agreement with doValue for Mexico securitization
Total CAD 15.7%3and CET1 13.3%3
New loan disbursements in Greece €5.3bn in 9M2021
Customer Deposits up by €3.8bn in 9M2021
Adjusted net profit.
Pro-formafor Mexico senior notes recognition.
Pro-formafor Mexico securitization.
November 25, 2021
Financial Results
"Eurobank's financial results for Q3 2021 represent a milestone for the Bank and for the Greek banking system. Our NPE ratio stands at 7.3%, the first time a Greek bank reports a single-digit ratio during the last 10 years, sending a strong signal of return to financial normalcy.
Having turned the corner on legacy issues, we are now focusing all our efforts to strengthening and expanding our business, while supporting Greece's main economic policy goals - shifting to a sustainable and inclusive growth model and returning to investment grade credit rating. Macroeconomic developments support this goal setting. The Greek economy is expected to grow more than 7% this year and retain a high pace in 2022. However, it is both important and feasible to keep the growth rate well above our Eurozone peers at an average of close to 4% for the next five years, making the most of the available EU funds and of the opportunity to attract significant foreign and local private capital for investments.
During the third quarter, Eurobank continued to perform solidly along every line, overshooting our guidance. Core pre provision income increased and core operating profits climbed by 61% on lower loan loss provisions. Net profit came at almost €300m for the nine months of the year, supported by our expanding international activities. Loan disbursements of €5.3bn in Greece for the first nine months of 2021 highlight our shift to growth mode and is expected to continue and gather pace. In 2021, we have seen total inflows of almost €4bn in private sector deposits. Households and businesses have considerable liquidity reserves that can fuel consumption and investments going forward.
Eurobank is the first Greek bank to leave behind the NPL problem. We are thus best placed and committed to make the most of the strong growth of the Greek economy and improving economic conditions in our core markets, supporting our clients to take advantage of the upward cycle and assisting the communities we serve to achieve sustainable and inclusive prosperity."
Fokion Karavias, CEO
November 25, 2021
Financial Results
9M2021 Financial Results Review
Adjusted net profitamounted to €298m in the nine months of 2021 (9M2021), with net profit after restructuring costs and otherone-offitemsreaching €216m. The bottom-line result includes €72m loss from the Mexico securitization. In more detail:
Net interest incomefell by 2.0% in 9M2021 to €1.0bn, mainly as a result of Cairo loans de-consolidation.The net interest marginreceded to 1.90% in 9M2021, from 2.05% the respective period of 2020.
Net fee and commission incomeexpanded by 18.4% y-o-y in 9M2021 to €326m, mainly due to fees from network activities, rental income and lending business. Feeand commission incomeroseby6.1% q-o-q to €117m and accounted for 65 basis points of total assets in 3Q2021.
The increase in fee and commission income more than offset net interest income reduction, thuscore incomegrew by 2.3% to €1,326m in 9M2021. Other incomeamounted to €66m in 9M2021, compared to €251m in 9M2020. As a result, total operating incometotaled €1,391m in the period January-September 2021, down 10.0% y-o-y.
Operating expenseswere flat y-o-y in Greece and increased by 0.5% y-o-y fortheGroupto €650m in 9M2021. The cost to income ratioremained well below the 50% threshold at 46.8%.
Corepre-provisionincomewas up by 4.1% y-o-y and 0.8% q-o-q.
Pre-provisionincomedeclined by 17.6% in 9M2021 and 3.9% in 3Q2021 due to lower other income.
Loan loss provisionsreached €318m in 9M2021 and corresponded to 1134basis points of the average net loans.
Core operating profitstood at €357m in the period January-September, an increase of 60.8% compared to the respective period of 2020.
SEE operationswere profitable, as the adjusted net profitreached €111m in 9M2021 and €37m in 3Q2021. Corepre-provisionincomeincreased by 5.9% y-o-y and amounted to €192m, with core operating profitrising by 16.8% y-o-y to €137m.
Following theagreement with doValuefor the sale of a portion of mezzanine and junior Mexico securitization notes, the NPE ratiofell to the single-digit level of 7.3%4in 3Q2021, the lowest among Greek banks. The stock of NPEsdecreased by €3.2bn y-o-y to €2.9bn at the end of September. The NPE formationwas negative by €26m in 3Q2021. Provisions over NPEsincreased to 72.8%. Closing and de-consolidation of Mexico NPEs will take place in 4Q2021.
CET1 and total CADreached 13.3%5and 15.7%5at September-end, against total SREP capital requirements of 6.2% and 11.0% respectively. The fully-loaded Basel III CET1 increased by 20 basis points q-o-q to 12.3%5.
Risk weighted assetsamounted to €40.6bn5in 9M2021.
Pro-formafor Mexico senior notes recognition.
Pro-formafor Mexico securitization.
November 25, 2021
Financial Results
New loan disbursements in Greecereached €5.3bn in 9M2021 και €1.9bn in 3Q2021. Total gross loansamounted to €39.8bn at the end of September, including senior notes of €5.1bn6. Corporate loans stood at €21.6bn, mortgages at €10.0bn and consumer loans at €3.1bn.
Customer depositsrose by €3.8bn in 9M2021 and €1.4bn in 3Q2021. Savings and sight deposits amounted to €37.5bn, while time and other deposits stood at €13.6bn. The loans to deposits ratiofurther improved to 73.8%6, from 75.4% in 2Q2021. The liquidity coverage ratioalso improved to 168.2% in 3Q2021, from 166.4% in 2Q2021.
6Pro-forma for Mexico €1.6bn senior notes recognition.
