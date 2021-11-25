Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : Press Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Financial Results

"Eurobank's financial results for Q3 2021 represent a milestone for the Bank and for the Greek banking system. Our NPE ratio stands at 7.3%, the first time a Greek bank reports a single-digit ratio during the last 10 years, sending a strong signal of return to financial normalcy.

Having turned the corner on legacy issues, we are now focusing all our efforts to strengthening and expanding our business, while supporting Greece's main economic policy goals - shifting to a sustainable and inclusive growth model and returning to investment grade credit rating. Macroeconomic developments support this goal setting. The Greek economy is expected to grow more than 7% this year and retain a high pace in 2022. However, it is both important and feasible to keep the growth rate well above our Eurozone peers at an average of close to 4% for the next five years, making the most of the available EU funds and of the opportunity to attract significant foreign and local private capital for investments.

During the third quarter, Eurobank continued to perform solidly along every line, overshooting our guidance. Core pre provision income increased and core operating profits climbed by 61% on lower loan loss provisions. Net profit came at almost €300m for the nine months of the year, supported by our expanding international activities. Loan disbursements of €5.3bn in Greece for the first nine months of 2021 highlight our shift to growth mode and is expected to continue and gather pace. In 2021, we have seen total inflows of almost €4bn in private sector deposits. Households and businesses have considerable liquidity reserves that can fuel consumption and investments going forward.

Eurobank is the first Greek bank to leave behind the NPL problem. We are thus best placed and committed to make the most of the strong growth of the Greek economy and improving economic conditions in our core markets, supporting our clients to take advantage of the upward cycle and assisting the communities we serve to achieve sustainable and inclusive prosperity."

Fokion Karavias, CEO

