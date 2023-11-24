24 November 2023

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. ("Eurobank Holdings") announces that, following the resignation of Ms. Efthymia Deli from the position of member of the Audit Committee ("AC") of the Board of Directors of Eurobank Holdings ("BoD"), with effective date of her resignation on 7.11.2023, and the decision of the BoD on 10.11.2023 for the AC to continue its operation as a four-member Committee, comprising of its four (4) remaining members (independent non-executive directors), the AC decided today on its constitution and on the appointment of its Chairperson and Vice - Chairperson, as follows: