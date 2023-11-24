Official EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A. press release
Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : Re-constitution of the Audit Committee
November 24, 2023 at 11:29 am EST
Share
24 November 2023
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. ("Eurobank Holdings") announces that, following the resignation of Ms. Efthymia Deli from the position of member of the Audit Committee ("AC") of the Board of Directors of Eurobank Holdings ("BoD"), with effective date of her resignation on 7.11.2023, and the decision of the BoD on 10.11.2023 for the AC to continue its operation as a four-member Committee, comprising of its four (4) remaining members (independent non-executive directors), the AC decided today on its constitution and on the appointment of its Chairperson and Vice - Chairperson, as follows:
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2023 16:28:09 UTC.
Eurobank Ergasias S.A. is one of the leading Greek banking groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows:
- investment and market banking (30.7%): primarily financial consulting services in merger-acquisition, evaluation, restructuring, and strategy, financial market operations, brokerage services, etc.;
- retail banking (21.7%);
- corporate banking (15.9%);
- property investment (3.1%);
- other (8.9%).
The remaining revenues (19.7%) relate to international banking activities.
At the end of 2020, the group had EUR 47.3 billion in current deposits and EUR 37.4 billion in current loans.
Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (81.3%), Bulgaria (9.6%), Cyprus (4.5%), Serbia (2.9%), Luxembourg (1.6%) and Romania (0.1%).