27 October 2023

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. ("Eurobank Holdings") announces that, following the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund's ("HFSF") divestment from Eurobank Holdings, Eurobank Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary, Eurobank S.A. ("Eurobank"), are no longer subject to law 3864/2010 and to the special rights of the HFSF provided for in such law, including HFSF's right to appoint its representative in the Boards of Directors and the Board Committees of Eurobank Holdings and Eurobank.

In this framework, after almost 3 years of successful presence in Eurobank Group, the HFSF representative Mrs. Efthymia Deli, member of the Boards of Directors and of the Audit and Remuneration Committees of the Boards of Eurobank Holdings and Eurobank, submitted today her resignation from the abovementioned positions, effective as of 7 November 2023.

We thank Mrs. Efthymia Deli for her long presence and contribution to Eurobank Group.