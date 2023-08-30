30 August 2023

Following the announcements dated August 23rd and 25th, 2023, Eurobank S.A. ("Eurobank"), a subsidiary of "Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (Eurobank Holdings), announces that it has entered into share purchase agreements (SPAs) with Wargaming Group Limited ("Wargaming"), the Provident Fund for the Executive Directors of Wargaming and the Provident Fund for the Senior Management Personnel of Wargaming (together with Wargaming, "Sellers"), pursuant to which, Eurobank has agreed to acquire in total 7.2% holding (29,710,012 shares) in Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited ("Hellenic Bank"), for a consideration of € 69.8 million, corresponding to €2.35/share ("Transaction"), subject to possible adjustments, depending, inter alia, on the timing of the completion and the terms of the subsequent mandatory tender offer. The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Until completion, the Sellers shall have the full legal and beneficial ownership of the shares agreed to be sold, together with all rights attached thereto. Eurobank may consider the acquisition of additional shares also via other negotiated transactions, the completion of which will be subject to the same customary approvals.

Eurobank, currently holds 29.2% in Hellenic Bank, therefore after the completion of (a) the Transaction and (b) the acquisition of the 17.3% stake from Poppy S. à r.l and the 1.6% stake from Senvest Management LLC that were announced on August 23rd and 25th respectively, its total holding in Hellenic Bank will amount to 55.3%.