  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:44 2022-12-01 am EST
1.097 EUR   +0.64%
09:34aEurobank Ergasias Services And S A : announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 13.41% in Hellenic Bank
PU
02:31aGreece's Eurobank to buy additional 13.4% stake in Cypriot Hellenic Bank
RE
01:24aEurobank Ergasias Services And S A : announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 13.41% in...
PU
Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 13.41% in Hellenic Bank

12/01/2022 | 09:34am EST
Eurobank S.A. ("Eurobank"), a subsidiary of "Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (Eurobank Holdings), announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement ("SPA") with Wargaming Group Limited, pursuant to which, Eurobank has agreed to acquire 13.41% holding (55,337,721 shares) in Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited ("Hellenic Bank"), for a consideration of € 70 million. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and it will be completed upon their full fulfilment. Until that time, Wargaming Group Limited shall have the full legal and beneficial ownership of the shares agreed to be sold, together with all rights attached thereto.

Eurobank, currently holds 12.59% in Hellenic Bank, therefore after the completion of the transaction, its total holding in Hellenic Bank will amount to 26.0%.

The acquisition is aligned with the overall strategy of Eurobank Group to further strengthen its presence in its core markets and is a vote of confidence to the positive prospects of the economy of Cyprus.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 14:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
