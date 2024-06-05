Wednesday, June 5, 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT

Eurobank announces the acquisition of additional Hellenic Bank shares

Eurobank S.A. ("Eurobank"), a subsidiary of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., announces that on June 4th, 2024, purchased 31.959 shares in Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited ("Hellenic Bank") from funds managed by Senvest Management LLC at the price of €2.56 per share for a total consideration of ca. €81.8 th..

Eurobank, following the above acquisition, directly holds 228.285.620 shares representing 55.30% of the total issued share capital and of the voting rights of Hellenic Bank.

