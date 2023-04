04 April 2023

Further to the announcement dated December 1st 2022, Eurobank S.A. ("Eurobank"), a subsidiary of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (Eurobank Holdings), announces that, following the receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals, it completed the acquisition from Wargaming Group Limited of a 13.41% holding (55,337,721 shares) in Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited ("Hellenic Bank").

Eurobank's holding in Hellenic Bank now amounts to 29.2%.