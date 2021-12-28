Log in
    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : announces the completion of the acquisition of a 2.7% holding in Hellenic Bank

12/28/2021 | 11:37am EST
28 December 2021

Further to the announcement dated July 23rd 2021, Eurobank S.A. ("Eurobank"), subsidiary of "Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (Eurobank Holdings), announces that, following the receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals, it completed the acquisition of a 2.7% holding (11,191,639 shares) in Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited ("Hellenic Bank").

Eurobank's holding in Hellenic Bank now amounts to 12.6%.

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 16:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
