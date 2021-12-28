Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : announces the completion of the acquisition of a 2.7% holding in Hellenic Bank

28 December 2021

Further to the announcement dated July 23rd 2021, Eurobank S.A. ("Eurobank"), subsidiary of "Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (Eurobank Holdings), announces that, following the receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals, it completed the acquisition of a 2.7% holding (11,191,639 shares) in Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited ("Hellenic Bank").

Eurobank's holding in Hellenic Bank now amounts to 12.6%.