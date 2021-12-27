Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : announces the successful completion of a Synthetic Securitization of a EUR 1.0 billion portfolio of performing...

"Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (Eurobank Holdings) announces that its subsidiary Eurobank S.A. («Eurobank» or «Bank») completed an inaugural Synthetic Risk Transfer, by placing the Mezzanine Tranche of a EUR 1.0 billion Securitization of performing SMEs and large corporate loans' portfolio with Magnetar Capital.

The transaction results in Risk Weighted Asset relief of approximately Euro 0.6 billion contributing c. 21 bps to Eurobank's Total Capital ratio.

The transaction sets the synthetic securitisation technology as an important and effective tool for Eurobank's future capital management optimization initiatives, enabling the bank to further support future financing towards Greece's real economy.

Citigroup Global Markets AG acted as the transaction's Arranger and Clifford Chance LLP as legal advisors.