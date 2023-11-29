Eurobank S.A. ("Eurobank") announces that it has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Plum Fintech Limited ("Plum"), an innovative fintech company based in the United Kingdom, offering a "smart" money management app.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eurobank shall invest initially EUR 5m for its stake in Plum and another EUR 5m, subject to fulfillment of certain conditions, in due time. Further to the equity participation, Eurobank and Plum will explore also a commercial cooperation in Greece within 2024.

AXIA has acted as sole financial advisor to Eurobank.