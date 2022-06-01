Log in
    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/01 03:58:07 am EDT
1.041 EUR   -0.14%
05/26Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/25EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND S A : First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 25, 2022
CI
Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : issues 500 million in Senior Preferred Bond

06/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Wednesday, June 1st, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Eurobank issues €500 million in Senior Preferred Bond

"Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (Eurobank Holdings) announces that its subsidiary "Eurobank S.A." (Bank or Eurobank), successfully completed the issuance of €500 million senior preferred bond.

The bond matures on 9 March 2025 and is callable at par on 9 March 2024 (2.75NC1.75), offering a coupon of 4.375% per-annum. The settlement will occur on 9 June 2022. The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's Euro MTF market.

The issue featured participation from both foreign and domestic investors with foreign investors accounting for over 52% of the total demand.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for Eurobank's general funding purposes and this transaction is another step towards the implementation of the Bank's medium-term strategy to meet its Minimum Required Eligible Liabilities (MREL) requirements.

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura, acted as Joint Lead Managers.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at investor_relations@eurobankholdings.gr.


Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
