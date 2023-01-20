Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:54:59 2023-01-20 am EST
1.159 EUR   +0.43%
Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : issues 500 million in senior preferred debt

01/20/2023 | 03:31am EST
20 January 2023

"Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (Eurobank Holdings) announces that its subsidiary "Eurobank S.A." (Bank or Eurobank), successfully completed the issue of €500 million senior preferred notes.

The bond matures on 26th January 2029 and is callable at par on 26th January 2028 (6NC5), offering a coupon of 7% per-annum. Settlement will take place on the 26th January 2023 and the notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's Euro MTF market.

Investor confidence in Eurobank's credit standing was evidenced by strong participation and resulted in a final demand of €1.25 bn, i.e. an oversubscription of 2.5 times. This enabled Eurobank to reduce the interest rate offered on the instruments from the initial 7.5% level to the final 7.125% (re-offer) yield. The issue attracted strong demand from international investors and the bank received final orders from 109 different investors.

Upon new issue allocation, foreign investors' participation accounted for ca 71% of the issued amount, with key participation from the United Kingdom (30%), Italy (13%) and France (7%). In terms of investor type, 38% were Asset Managers, 37% were Banks and Private Banks, and 16% Hedge Funds.

The proceeds from the issue will support Eurobank Group's strategy to ensure ongoing compliance with its Minimum Required Eligible Liabilities (MREL) requirement and will be used for Eurobank's general funding purposes.

BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC Continental Europe, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo and UBS Europe SE acted as Joint Lead Managers.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at investor_relations@eurobankholdings.gr.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 465 M 2 661 M 2 661 M
Net income 2022 1 141 M 1 232 M 1 232 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,60x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 4 282 M 4 622 M 4 622 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 11 676
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,15 €
Average target price 1,45 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Georgios P. Zanias Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros Ioannou Group COO, Director & Deputy CEO
Jawaid Ahmed A. H. Mirza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.9.38%4 622
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.60%149 325
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.63%67 828
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.73%55 562
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.78%51 992
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.22%43 131