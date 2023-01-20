Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : issues 500 million in senior preferred debt

20 January 2023

"Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A." (Eurobank Holdings) announces that its subsidiary "Eurobank S.A." (Bank or Eurobank), successfully completed the issue of €500 million senior preferred notes.

The bond matures on 26th January 2029 and is callable at par on 26th January 2028 (6NC5), offering a coupon of 7% per-annum. Settlement will take place on the 26th January 2023 and the notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's Euro MTF market.

Investor confidence in Eurobank's credit standing was evidenced by strong participation and resulted in a final demand of €1.25 bn, i.e. an oversubscription of 2.5 times. This enabled Eurobank to reduce the interest rate offered on the instruments from the initial 7.5% level to the final 7.125% (re-offer) yield. The issue attracted strong demand from international investors and the bank received final orders from 109 different investors.

Upon new issue allocation, foreign investors' participation accounted for ca 71% of the issued amount, with key participation from the United Kingdom (30%), Italy (13%) and France (7%). In terms of investor type, 38% were Asset Managers, 37% were Banks and Private Banks, and 16% Hedge Funds.

The proceeds from the issue will support Eurobank Group's strategy to ensure ongoing compliance with its Minimum Required Eligible Liabilities (MREL) requirement and will be used for Eurobank's general funding purposes.

BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC Continental Europe, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo and UBS Europe SE acted as Joint Lead Managers.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at investor_relations@eurobankholdings.gr.