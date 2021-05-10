Log in
    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(EUROB)
Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : Announcement date of the 1Q2021 Results

05/10/2021 | 03:02am EDT
10 May 2021

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. informs the investment community that the announcement for the 1Q2021 Results will take place on Thursday, 27 May 2021 after the close of trading on the ATHEX.

On the same day a conference call for the presentation and discussion of results is scheduled to follow at 18:45 Greek time.

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 822 M 2 214 M 2 214 M
Net income 2021 236 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 132 M 3 807 M 3 806 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 11 501
Free-Float 68,3%
Technical analysis trends EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,86 €
Last Close Price 0,85 €
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Georgios P. Zanias Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros E. Ioannou Group COO, Director & Deputy CEO
Jawaid Ahmed A. H. Mirza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.46.04%3 807
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.89%488 094
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.16%361 454
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%275 203
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.28%212 926
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%203 716