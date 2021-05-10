Eurobank Ergasias Services and S A : Announcement date of the 1Q2021 Results

10 May 2021
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. informs the investment community that the announcement for the 1Q2021 Results will take place on Thursday, 27 May 2021 after the close of trading on the ATHEX.
On the same day a conference call for the presentation and discussion of results is scheduled to follow at 18:45 Greek time.
