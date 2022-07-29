Greek lenders Eurobank, NBG stay profitable, bad loans shrink

ATHENS, July 29 (Reuters) - Eurobank and National Bank,
Greece's two largest lenders by market value were profitable in
the first half as they rid their balance sheets of yet more
impaired loans.
Eurobank reported net earnings of 941 million
euros ($957.28 million) from 190 million in the first half of
2021. Profit was boosted by a gain from the sale of a majority
stake in its merchant acquiring business to Cardlink.
"Major economies may enter into recession, with heightened
asset quality risks for the European banking sector. Greece
shows a better outlook, growth is seen at 4% on the back of a
record-breaking tourism season," said CEO Fokion Karavias.
The bank's strong set of results led management to
revise this year's goals higher, including return-on-equity
which should top a 10% initial target, he said.
Eurobank's net fee and commission income rose 22.4%
year-on-year to 256 million euros, with net interest income
improving 4.5% to 700 million. Its ratio of so-called
non-performing exposures fell to 5.9%.
Peer National Bank (NBG) reported lower net
earnings compared to last year's first half on the back of
softer trading income.
NBG, 40% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund,
reported net earnings from continued operations of 490 million
euros ($499.85 million) from 645 million euros in the first half
of 2021.
The group's NPE ratio improved to 6.3% from 6.7% at the end
of March with CEO Paul Mylonas saying the quality of its balance
sheet was nearing that of European peers, with no signs of pick
up in new bad loan formation due to high inflation.
On Friday NBG said it agreed to sell 95% of mezzanine and
junior notes of a securitised 1.0 billion euro bad loan
portfolio to funds managed by Bracebridge Capital.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Louise Heavens)