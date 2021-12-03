Investment based on ESG criteria: An opportunity for Greek companies

Enterprise Greece and EUROBANK co-organized the online event «ESG: A Growing Opportunity for Greek Businesses International Expansion» on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021.

In the post-pandemic environment, the rapid transformation of the Greek economy and companies into a new productive model based on ESG standards is central priority in light of strong challenges, such as climate change and the growing consumer and investor demand for sustainable, ethical business practices. The purpose of the event was to inform representatives of Greek companies about the opportunities arising from the adoption of environmental, social and governance standards (ESG) for attracting investment, expanding to international markets and strengthening their competitiveness, towards a sustainable development.

The Deputy CEO of EUROBANK, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking, Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou, and the CEO of Enterprise Greece, Mr Georgios Filiopoulos, made short introductory speeches, welcoming the attendees. The event was addressed by Mr. Ioannis Smyrlis, Secretary General for International Economic Affairs at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of Enterprise Greece, Mr. John Carroll, Head of International & Transactional Banking of Santander UK, and Mr. Michael Spanos, CEO of Global Sustain. The discussion followed was organized in two panels. In the first section on green transition the Secretary General for Energy and Minerals Resources, Ms. Alexandra Sdoukou, the Director of EPLO Institute for Sustainable Development, Spyros Kouvelis, and Eleni Athousaki, Head of ESG, Sustainability & Climate Change at Motor Oil Group presented their views. The Deputy Minister of Research & Technology of the Ministry of Development and Investments, Mr. Christos Dimas, Mr. Minas Chaniotis, Business Innovation & Digital Transformation Director at MYTILINEOS Group and Mr. Chryssostomos Kavounides, Managing Director and Partner Head, Boston Consulting Group Athens, commented in the next panel on digital transformation. Ms. Svetlana Belacka, Data Analyst for EMEA Bloomberg, presented Bloomberg's research on: "What is next for FDI post - pandemic". The online event was attended by 382 business executives while Mr. Nectarios Notis, journalist, Founder & CEO of NOTICE - Content and Services, coordinated the event.

In his introductory speech Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou, EUROBANK's Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Head of Corporate & Investment Banking, said: «EUROBANK actively supports Greek companies through sophisticated financial tools and products on pioneering flagship projects with strong ESG footprint. By investing strategically in modern digital platforms such as the Digital Academy for Business, Exportgate and the Trade Club Alliance, we support in practice the extroversion of Greek entrepreneurship, contributing to the adoption of innovative practices that promote the transition to a green economy.".

Mr. Georgios Filiopoulos, CEO at Enterprise Greece, pointed out: "In recent years, ESG standards have become key in business decision-making worldwide. The need to adopt ESG standards has become imperative in the last two years, as global community faces the urgent need of the accelerating climate change. Now, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic breakout, there is renewed international commitment to green, sustainable and inclusive growth.".

The Deputy Minister of Research & Technology of the Ministry of Development and Investment, Mr. Christos Dimas, said: "Managing the climate crisis requires the adoption of an economically sustainable development model in line with ESG priorities. The environment is primarily a field of research and innovation where the Research Bodies supervised by the Ministry of Development and Investment are significantly supported and effectively deal with tackling and mitigating climate change.".

Mr. Ioannis Smyrlis Secretary General for International Economic Affairs at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of Enterprise Greece stated: "The Greek economy is being transformed. This transformation can be measured in the record growth of exports and the increased foreign direct investment. We aim to make Greece more competitive and business-friendly, by reducing the companies tax burden, combined with the parallel project of the country's digital transformation, through initiatives such as creating a national 5G network, one of the first worldwide.".

The Secretary General for Energy and Minerals Resources, Ms. Alexandra Sdoukou, via a recorded message said: "Nowadays, the ESG criteria strongly concern Greek companies as investors shift to investments with a positive environmental and social footprint, in addition to a healthy return on investment. The ESG criteria help make this goal clear, measurable, and provable. The Ministry of Environment and Energy, welcomes the wider adoption of these criteria by Greek companies and looks forward to cooperating closely with the market towards achieving our ambitious goals for environment protection and improved social well-being.".

Enterprise Greece

Enterprise Greece is the official investment and trade promotion agency of the Greek State, operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Its mission is to promote exports from Greece to make Greece more attractive as an international business investing destination and to promote competitive Greek products and services in international markets.

