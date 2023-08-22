Stockholm, 22 August 2023 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “EBM”, “Eurobattery” or “the Company”) today published its report for the first half year 2023.
“Following the completion of the additional stake acquisition of FinnCobalt and the approved environmental impact assessment for the Hautalampi project, we have made important progress towards an operational battery mineral mine in Finland”, Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals comments the second quarter 2023.
Strategic and operational highlights Q2 2023
Key financial figures for Q2 2023
Key financial figures for the first half year 2023
Significant events after the period
Detailed financial information
The Q2 report for 2023 of Eurobattery Minerals AB is available for download at the Company’s website and can be viewed in the attachment of the release (see below).
This information is of the kind that the Company is required to disclose in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was issued for publication through the agency of Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals AB, on 22 August 2023 at 07:30 CET.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.
