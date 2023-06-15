Advanced search
    ECT   GB00B94QM994

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

(ECT)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00:01 2023-06-12 am EDT
6.750 EUR   +4.65%
02:01aEurocastle Announces 2023 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification
GL
06/01Eurocastle Investment : Monthly Periodic Reports
PU
05/30Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2023 Annual General Meeting Notice
GL
Eurocastle Announces 2023 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

06/15/2023 | 02:01am EDT
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

                        
Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Hannah Crocker
Tel: +44 1481 723450        

Eurocastle Announces 2023 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

Guernsey, 15 June 2023 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces the results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting held yesterday, 14 June 2023. All ordinary and extraordinary business tabled before the meeting in accordance with the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 30 May 2023 was approved. A copy of this Notice is available on Eurocastle’s website at www.eurocastleinv.com under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

In addition, the Company will today issue 1,000 ordinary shares to each of its three independent directors as part of their in-place compensation arrangements. By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, the Company is making public the following details of those dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Name of the PDMRFinancial InstrumentNature of TransactionDate and place of transactionVolume and price of transaction
Dr. Simon John ThorntonOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements15 June 2023, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration
Mrs. Claire Elizabeth Ann WhittetOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements15 June 2023, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration
Mr. Jason de Beauvoir SherwillOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements15 June 2023, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration

Following this issuance, the total number of Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue is 998,555.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


