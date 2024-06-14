Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital0,00 EUR
|Total votes1.001.555,00
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINGB00B94QM994
|Disclosure0,00
|Previous notification998.555
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockGB00B94QM994
|ISIN0,00
|Nominal value1.001.555
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
Date last update: 14 June 2024
Disclaimer
Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 01:04:01 UTC.