Eurocastle Investment Limited

Date of transaction13 jun 2024
Issuing institutionEurocastle Investment Limited
Place of residenceGuernsey
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital0,00 EUR Total votes1.001.555,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINGB00B94QM994 Disclosure0,00 Previous notification998.555 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockGB00B94QM994 ISIN0,00 Nominal value1.001.555 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 14 June 2024

