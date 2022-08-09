Eurocastle Investment : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Eurocastle Investment Limited, Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Filing date 09 aug 2022
Issuing institution Eurocastle Investment Limited
Reporting year 2022
Date last update: 09 August 2022
Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 19:08:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
2,94 M
-
-
Net income 2021
1,06 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
33,4 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
15,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
9,18 M
9,39 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-61,3x
EV / Sales 2021
-5,68x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
94,8%
