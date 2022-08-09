Log in
    ECT   GB00B94QM994

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

(ECT)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:29 2022-08-09 am EDT
9.250 EUR   +2.78%
03:09pEUROCASTLE INVESTMENT : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02:06aEUROCASTLE INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022
PU
02:01aEurocastle Releases First Half 2022 Financial Results and Announces Annual General Meeting on 8 September 2022
GL
Eurocastle Investment : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

08/09/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
Back Eurocastle Investment Limited, Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date09 aug 2022
  • Issuing institutionEurocastle Investment Limited
  • Reporting year2022
Previous result

Date last update: 09 August 2022

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 19:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2,94 M - -
Net income 2021 1,06 M - -
Net cash 2021 33,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,18 M 9,39 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -61,3x
EV / Sales 2021 -5,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oliver Goodrich Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Colasanti Investment Manager
Simon J. Thornton Independent Director
Jason Sherwill Independent Director
Claire Whittet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED0.00%9
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.99%104 976
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-15.42%78 965
UBS GROUP AG-3.78%53 977
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.83%34 813
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-21.17%32 788