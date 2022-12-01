Advanced search
    ECT   GB00B94QM994

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

(ECT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:28 2022-12-01 am EST
7.700 EUR    0.00%
Eurocastle Investment : Monthly Periodic Report
PU
Eurocastle Investment : Monthly Periodic Report
PU
Eurocastle Investment : Monthly Periodic Report
PU
Eurocastle Investment : Monthly Periodic Report

12/01/2022 | 11:04am EST
Monthly Report

1 December 2022

Eurocastle's total net assets1: Eurocastle's adjusted total net assets2: Composition of Eurocastle's investments: Number of Issued Shares:

EUR 22.8 million | €22.87 per share EUR 10.0 million | €10.04 per share Predominantly Italian real estate funds & NPLs 995,555

  1. This data is derived from Eurocastle's last interim report dated 30 June 2022 and includes the impact of the July 2022 Tender Offer which closed on 9 August 2022.
  2. In light of the Realisation Plan, the adjusted total net assets as at 30 June 2022 reflects additional reserves for future costs and potential liabilities, which have not been accounted for under IFRS.

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 16:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,94 M 3,03 M 3,03 M
Net income 2021 1,06 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net cash 2021 33,4 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,67 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
EV / Sales 2020 -61,3x
EV / Sales 2021 -5,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oliver Goodrich Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Colasanti Investment Manager
Simon J. Thornton Independent Director
Jason Sherwill Independent Director
Claire Whittet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED-14.44%8
BLACKROCK, INC.-21.80%107 540
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.98%73 747
UBS GROUP AG4.90%57 700
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-20.97%37 100
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.7.56%35 325