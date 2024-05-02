Monthly Report
1 May 2024
Eurocastle's total net assets1: Eurocastle's adjusted total net assets2: Composition of Eurocastle's investments: Number of Issued Shares:
EUR 21.74 million | €21.77 per share EUR 11.10 million | €11.12 per share Predominantly Italian real estate funds 998,555
- This data is derived from Eurocastle's Annual Report dated 31 December 2023.
- In light of the Realisation Plan, the adjusted total net assets as at 31 December 2023 reflects existing additional reserves for future costs and potential liabilities, which have not been accounted for under IFRS.
