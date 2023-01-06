Eurocell CEO Kelly to retire, as Ibstock COO Waters to replace him

(Alliance News) - Eurocell PLC on Friday said Chief Executive Officer Mark Kelly will retire as CEO of the Derbyshire-based window, door and roofline PVC products firm during 2023.

Mark Kelly became CEO of Eurocell in 2016.

Darren Waters, chief operating officer of Leicester-based manufacturer of clay bricks and concrete products Ibstock PLC, will replace him, becoming chief executive designate of Eurocell in spring. Waters from 2012 to 2020 worked as CEO of UK & Ireland of London-based supplier of door and window components Tyman PLC.

Eurocell aims to release its year-end trading update on January 26.

Eurocell shares were 1.7% lower at 145.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

