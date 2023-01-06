Advanced search
    ECEL   GB00BVV2KN49

EUROCELL PLC

(ECEL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2023-01-06 am EST
148.00 GBX   +0.34%
04:18aEurocell CEO Kelly to retire, as Ibstock COO Waters to replace him
AN
03:56aFTSE 100 Rises in Early Trade as Miners Gain; Focus on US Jobs Data
DJ
02:36aEurocell CEO To Retire; Ibstock COO Named Successor
MT
Eurocell CEO Kelly to retire, as Ibstock COO Waters to replace him

01/06/2023 | 04:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Eurocell PLC on Friday said Chief Executive Officer Mark Kelly will retire as CEO of the Derbyshire-based window, door and roofline PVC products firm during 2023.

Mark Kelly became CEO of Eurocell in 2016.

Darren Waters, chief operating officer of Leicester-based manufacturer of clay bricks and concrete products Ibstock PLC, will replace him, becoming chief executive designate of Eurocell in spring. Waters from 2012 to 2020 worked as CEO of UK & Ireland of London-based supplier of door and window components Tyman PLC.

Eurocell aims to release its year-end trading update on January 26.

Eurocell shares were 1.7% lower at 145.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EUROCELL PLC 0.34% 148 Delayed Quote.0.00%
IBSTOCK PLC -1.09% 158.65 Delayed Quote.3.62%
TYMAN PLC -0.62% 241.5 Delayed Quote.7.76%
All news about EUROCELL PLC
2022Eurocell plc Appoints Iraj Amiri as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of..
CI
2022Eurocell plc Announces Changes to Board Committee Memberships
CI
2022Earnings Flash (ECEL.L) EUROCELL Posts H1 EPS GBX11.20
MT
2022Eurocell plc Approves Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022, Payable o..
CI
2022Eurocell plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Eurocell plc Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Eurocell plc Reports Group Sales Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 385 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2022 23,7 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net Debt 2022 68,7 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,75x
Yield 2022 7,04%
Capitalization 165 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 290
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart EUROCELL PLC
Eurocell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EUROCELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 147,50 GBX
Average target price 245,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Scott Chief Financial Officer & Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Mark Hemming Chief Operating Officer
Frank Eamon Nelson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROCELL PLC0.00%197
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION1.70%1 826
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD7.08%1 293
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.-1.00%1 067
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.13.58%909
INWIDO AB (PUBL)5.15%631