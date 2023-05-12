Advanced search
    ECEL   GB00BVV2KN49

EUROCELL PLC

(ECEL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:54:42 2023-05-12 am EDT
110.00 GBX   -13.73%
08:02aEurocell eyes lower annual profit amid sales drop; appoints new CEO
AN
05:50aTClarke extends gain; Eurocell slumps
AN
04:38aRBC lifts Barclays; Jefferies cuts Diageo
AN
Eurocell eyes lower annual profit amid sales drop; appoints new CEO

05/12/2023 | 08:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - Eurocell PLC said on Friday there had been a decline in sales in the first four months of 2023, and predicted a decrease in profit, amidst the appointment of a new chief executive.

Eurocell is an Alfreton, England-based manufacturer, recycler and distributor of window, door and roofline PVC products.

The company said group sales were down 2% in the four months ended April 30 compared to the same period last year, and its Building Plastics division was also down 3%.

Eurocell said that whilst it had benefitted from market share gains in its Profiles division, trading volumes were down 6% due to weaknesses in repair, maintenance and improvement, and new build markets.

The company said that they expect adjusted profit before tax to come in below current market expectations this year, based on the Construction Product Association's forecast of decline in new build to 17% from 11% previously.

The company also announced that Darren Waters had assumed the position of CEO.

Eurocell was trading down 14% at 110.00 pence on Friday morning.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 374 M 467 M 467 M
Net income 2023 17,4 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net Debt 2023 52,3 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,47x
Yield 2023 6,20%
Capitalization 143 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart EUROCELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Eurocell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROCELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 127,50 GBX
Average target price 215,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Scott Chief Financial Officer & Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Mark Hemming Chief Operating Officer
Frank Eamon Nelson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROCELL PLC-13.56%179
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION16.16%2 074
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.40.98%1 524
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.47.25%1 209
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD-12.75%1 043
WANGLI SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCT CO., LTD8.07%607
