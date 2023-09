Eurocell PLC is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer, distributor, and recycler of building products. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the extrusion and supply of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) window and building products to the new and replacement window market and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom. Its segments include Profiles, Building Plastics and Corporate. The Profiles segment is engaged in the extrusion and sale of PVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market across the United Kingdom. This segment includes Vista Panels, S&S Plastics and Eurocell Recycle North. The Building Plastics segment is engaged in the sale of building plastic materials across the United Kingdom. This segment includes Kent Building Plastics and Trimseal. The Company offers products to installers, small builders, roofing contractors and independent stockists. It operates about 80,000 square feet extrusion and tool-making facility.