Eurocharm : Announcement that the company issued the first unsecured convertible corporate bond domestic to fully collect the debt
06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Provided by: Eurocharm Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
16:32:37
Date of events
2022/06/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/07
2.Company name:Eurocharm Holdings Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with "Regulations Governing It shall be
handled in accordance with Article 10, Paragraph 1, Paragraph 1 of the
"Guidelines for the Handling of Securities Offering and Issuance by Foreign
Issuers". The company issued the first unsecured conversion of corporate
bonds until the domestic announcement date.
The debt collection bank has collected all the raised funds and remitted them
to the special account deposit bank, totaling NT$519,099,470.
It is hereby announced that.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Eurocharm Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:51:03 UTC.