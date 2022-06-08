Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Eurocharm Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5288   KYG314551014

EUROCHARM HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(5288)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
152.50 TWD   -0.33%
04:52aEUROCHARM : Announcement that the company issued the first unsecured convertible corporate bond domestic to fully collect the debt
PU
06/07EUROCHARM : The company is invited to attend Teleconference by Fubon Securities
PU
06/01EUROCHARM : The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to appoint members of the 1th Risk Management Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurocharm : Announcement that the company issued the first unsecured convertible corporate bond domestic to fully collect the debt

06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Eurocharm Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 16:32:37
Subject 
 Announcement that the company issued the first
unsecured convertible corporate bond domestic to fully
collect the debt
Date of events 2022/06/07 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/07
2.Company name:Eurocharm Holdings Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with "Regulations Governing It shall be
handled in accordance with Article 10, Paragraph 1, Paragraph 1 of the
"Guidelines for the Handling of Securities Offering and Issuance by Foreign
Issuers". The company issued the first unsecured conversion of corporate
bonds until the domestic announcement date.
The debt collection bank has collected all the raised funds and remitted them
to the special account deposit bank, totaling NT$519,099,470.
It is hereby announced that.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Eurocharm Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUROCHARM HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:52aEUROCHARM : Announcement that the company issued the first unsecured convertible corporate..
PU
06/07EUROCHARM : The company is invited to attend Teleconference by Fubon Securities
PU
06/01EUROCHARM : The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to appoint members of the 1..
PU
06/01EUROCHARM : The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to appoint members of the 1..
PU
06/01EUROCHARM : The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to appoint members of the 2..
PU
06/01EUROCHARM : The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to appoint members of the 4..
PU
06/01EUROCHARM : The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to appoint members of the 4..
PU
06/01EUROCHARM : The election of the chairman of the company
PU
05/31EUROCHARM : The company's 2022 ordinary shareholders meeting approved the lifting of the n..
PU
05/31EUROCHARM : The company's 2022 general meeting of shareholders to re-elected directors (in..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 524 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2022 820 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 481 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 10 038 M 340 M 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart EUROCHARM HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Eurocharm Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROCHARM HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 152,50 TWD
Average target price 193,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Hui Yu Chairman & General Manager
Wen Lung Chan Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsieh Ju Peng Independent Director
Wei Min Lin Independent Director
Chen Yue Feng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROCHARM HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.66%340
DENSO CORPORATION-16.89%45 916
APTIV PLC-33.38%29 773
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.90%19 531
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-12.07%16 019
CONTINENTAL AG-20.07%15 917