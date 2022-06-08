Eurocharm : Announcement that the company issued the first unsecured convertible corporate bond domestic to fully collect the debt

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/07 2.Company name:Eurocharm Holdings Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with "Regulations Governing It shall be handled in accordance with Article 10, Paragraph 1, Paragraph 1 of the "Guidelines for the Handling of Securities Offering and Issuance by Foreign Issuers". The company issued the first unsecured conversion of corporate bonds until the domestic announcement date. The debt collection bank has collected all the raised funds and remitted them to the special account deposit bank, totaling NT$519,099,470. It is hereby announced that. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.