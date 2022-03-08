Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. NORDIC GROWTH MARKET
  5. Eurocine Vaccines AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUCI   SE0015382155

EUROCINE VACCINES AB (PUBL)

(EUCI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Eurocine Vaccines : publishes CEO interview

03/08/2022 | 02:01am EST
CEO Hans Arwidsson discussed the vaccine portfolio, the progress with the chlamydia vaccine candidate, and the future plans for the business in an interview conducted in collaboration with Finwire.

See the interview via the following link (in Swedish):
Eurocine Vaccines´ CEO interview

Eurocine Vaccines´ portfolio strategy and development were discussed together with CEO Hans Arwidsson. The progress in the development of the chlamydia vaccine candidate and the work of expanding the portfolio of vaccine candidates are some of the points addressed in the interview.

"It is a perfect example of when to prevent rather than treat. That is where the vaccine comes in" says Dr. Hans Arwidsson, CEO of Eurocine Vaccines and refers to chlamydia infection, which may be asymptomatic and yet cause complications.

Disclaimer

Eurocine Vaccines AB published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -18,3 M -1,83 M -1,83 M
Net cash 2021 13,9 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,3 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart EUROCINE VACCINES AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Eurocine Vaccines AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hans Arwidsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Armand Morgon Chairman
Pär Thuresson Non-Executive Director
Jan Nils Sandström Non-Executive Director
Emanuele Montomoli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROCINE VACCINES AB (PUBL)-29.33%3
MODERNA, INC.-46.27%54 976
LONZA GROUP AG-20.17%49 172
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-19.54%43 338
SEAGEN INC.-14.62%24 237
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.03%19 767