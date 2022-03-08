Eurocine Vaccines : publishes CEO interview

CEO Hans Arwidsson discussed the vaccine portfolio, the progress with the chlamydia vaccine candidate, and the future plans for the business in an interview conducted in collaboration with Finwire.

See the interview via the following link (in Swedish):

Eurocine Vaccines´ CEO interview

Eurocine Vaccines´ portfolio strategy and development were discussed together with CEO Hans Arwidsson. The progress in the development of the chlamydia vaccine candidate and the work of expanding the portfolio of vaccine candidates are some of the points addressed in the interview.

"It is a perfect example of when to prevent rather than treat. That is where the vaccine comes in" says Dr. Hans Arwidsson, CEO of Eurocine Vaccines and refers to chlamydia infection, which may be asymptomatic and yet cause complications.