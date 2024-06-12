Eurocommercial Properties N.V. is a Euronext-quoted property investment company and one of Europe's shopping centre specialists. The group currently owns and operates 24 shopping centres in Belgium, France, Italy and Sweden with total assets of almost EUR 3.8 billion. The Portfolio by value breaks down geographically as follows: Italy (43.9%), France (21.3%), Sweden (21%), and Belgium (13.8%).

Sector Commercial REITs