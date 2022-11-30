Eurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 29 nov 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Eurocommercial Properties N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 33230134
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares2.609.348,00
Number of voting rights2.664.664,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
((BlackRock, Inc.))
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares70.043,00
Number of voting rights70.043,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
((BlackRock, Inc.))
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding5,02 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real4,89 %
Indirectly potential0,13 %
Stemrecht
Total holding5,13 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real4,99 %
Indirectly potential0,13 %
Date last update: 30 November 2022
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.