    ECMPA   NL0015000K93

EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.

(ECMPA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25 2022-11-30 am EST
22.90 EUR   -2.22%
11/04Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/19Eurocommercial Properties N : winner of two ECSP Solar Awards
PU
10/11Eurocommercial Properties N : is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted for the BLSC Marketing Awards in the category Large shopping centres in recognition of its contribution to the Art for All project at Woluwe Shopping Center.
PU
Eurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam

11/30/2022 | 03:14pm EST
Back BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction29 nov 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionEurocommercial Properties N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce33230134
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares2.609.348,00 Number of voting rights2.664.664,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
((BlackRock, Inc.))
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares70.043,00 Number of voting rights70.043,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
((BlackRock, Inc.)) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding5,02 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,89 % Indirectly potential0,13 %
Stemrecht Total holding5,13 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,99 % Indirectly potential0,13 %

Date last update: 30 November 2022

Share information
Eurocommercial Properties NV published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:12:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
