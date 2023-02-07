Eurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam

BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction06 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionEurocommercial Properties N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33230134
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares31.940,00
|
Number of voting rights31.940,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares2.681.294,00
|
Number of voting rights2.737.448,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding5,09 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real5,03 %
|
Indirectly potential0,06 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding5,19 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real5,13 %
|
Indirectly potential0,06 %
Date last update: 07 February 2023
