Eurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 12 apr 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Eurocommercial Properties N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 33230134
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares2.665.686,00
Number of voting rights2.720.467,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares7.041,00
Number of voting rights7.041,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding5,01 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real5,00 %
Indirectly potential0,01 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding5,11 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real5,10 %
Indirectly potential0,01 %
Date last update: 13 April 2023
Disclaimer
Sales 2022
220 M
244 M
244 M
Net income 2022
94,8 M
105 M
105 M
Net Debt 2022
1 537 M
1 698 M
1 698 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,64x
Yield 2022
7,63%
Capitalization
1 110 M
1 226 M
1 226 M
EV / Sales 2022
12,0x
EV / Sales 2023
11,6x
Nbr of Employees
98
Free-Float
76,8%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
21,00 €
Average target price
24,75 €
Spread / Average Target
17,9%
