    ECMPA   NL0015000K93

EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.

(ECMPA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:21 2023-04-13 am EDT
21.00 EUR    0.00%
03:25pEurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/24Transcript : Eurocommercial Properties N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2023
CI
03/24Eurocommercial Properties N.v. : Full year results 2022
GL
Eurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam

04/13/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction12 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionEurocommercial Properties N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33230134
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares2.665.686,00 Number of voting rights2.720.467,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares7.041,00 Number of voting rights7.041,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,01 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real5,00 % Indirectly potential0,01 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding5,11 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real5,10 % Indirectly potential0,01 %

Date last update: 13 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eurocommercial Properties NV published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 19:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 220 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2022 94,8 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 1 537 M 1 698 M 1 698 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,64x
Yield 2022 7,63%
Capitalization 1 110 M 1 226 M 1 226 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 76,8%
