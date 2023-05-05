Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Eurocommercial Properties N.V.
  News
  Summary
    ECMPA   NL0015000K93

EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.

(ECMPA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39:13 2023-05-05 am EDT
21.56 EUR   +1.13%
03:32pEurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
04/20Eurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
04/19Eurocommercial Properties N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
Eurocommercial Properties N : BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam

05/05/2023 | 03:32pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction04 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionEurocommercial Properties N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33230134
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares13.001,00 Number of voting rights13.001,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares2.663.231,00 Number of voting rights2.718.067,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,02 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,99 % Indirectly potential0,02 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding5,12 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real5,09 % Indirectly potential0,02 %

Date last update: 05 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eurocommercial Properties NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 211 M 232 M 232 M
Net income 2023 123 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2023 1 457 M 1 605 M 1 605 M
P/E ratio 2023 -11,2x
Yield 2023 7,87%
Capitalization 1 139 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,3x
EV / Sales 2024 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,32 €
Average target price 24,75 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evert Jan van Garderen Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Fraticelli Chief Financial Officer
Bas T. M. Steins Bisschop Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Mills Chief Investment Officer
Emmanuèle Attout Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.-5.66%1 240
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-8.20%35 267
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-7.96%16 677
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-12.89%11 431
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-3.84%10 268
NNN REIT, INC-3.30%8 057
