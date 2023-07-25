Eurocommercial Properties N.V. specializes in owning and managing commercial real estate. At the end of 2022, the group's real estate portfolio had an estimated market value of around EUR 3.8 billion, comprising 24 prime assets in Belgium, France, Italy and Sweden. Portfolio by value breaks down geographically as follows: Italy (42.5%), Sweden (21.3%), France (21.1%), and Belgium (15.1%).

Sector Commercial REITs