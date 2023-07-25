BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction24 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionEurocommercial Properties N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33230134
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares12.418,00
|Number of voting rights12.418,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares80.536,00
|Number of voting rights80.536,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares7.296,00
|Number of voting rights22.894,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares648.842,00
|Number of voting rights681.910,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares303.694,00
|Number of voting rights305.940,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares7.176,00
|Number of voting rights7.176,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares821,00
|Number of voting rights2.117,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.)
|Settlement
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares60,00
|Number of voting rights60,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares782.424,00
|Number of voting rights782.424,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|Settlement
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares1.744,00
|Number of voting rights1.744,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors, LLC)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares80.972,00
|Number of voting rights80.972,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors, LLC)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares787.991,00
|Number of voting rights787.991,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding5,05 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real5,01 %
|Indirectly potential0,04 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding5,14 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real5,10 %
|Indirectly potential0,04 %
Date last update: 25 July 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eurocommercial Properties NV published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 19:23:46 UTC.