  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Eurocommercial Properties N.V.
  News
  7. Summary
    ECMPA   NL0015000K93

EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.

(ECMPA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:04:29 2023-04-19 am EDT
21.50 EUR   -0.83%
04:50aEurocommercial Properties N : ESG update report 2022
PU
03:30aEurocommercial Properties N : Publication of Eurocommercial's AGM 2023 documents
PU
02:30aEurocommercial Properties N : Remuneration report
PU
Summary 
Summary

Eurocommercial Properties N : ESG update report 2022

04/19/2023 | 04:50am EDT
RETAIL

RENEWABLE ENRGY

DIGITALISATION

ESG

COMMUNITIES

ESG update report 2022

50

Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

Report of the Board of Management

2022

Environmental, Social and Governance

Our ESG strategy

At Eurocommercial, we recognise that building a sustainable and resilient business is the foundation for long-term success. Our ESG and business strategies are carefully aligned and we approach each business decision with a long-term view, supported by detailed research in order to evaluate its environmental and socio-economic impact. While each of our shopping centres presents its individual set of challenges and opportunities, we have developed a broad ESG vision and strategy to ensure that we can meet global challenges and the future demands of our customers, tenants and employees, while creating sustainable centres. Our ESG approach is centred around three strategic pillars: Be green, Be engaged,

Be responsible. These pillars guide our efforts to reduce our environmental impact, engage with our stakeholders, and act with responsibility towards society and the environment.

Materiality assessment

ESG applies to all aspects of our business operations. In 2020, we mapped out particular

topics and targets in order to help us develop our business with impact while enhancing value. These clear objectives underpin our current strategy.

The ﬁ rst step was to execute a detailed materiality assessment in order to thoroughly assess a wide range of ESG topics. We then selected which topics would create the most value for the Company and its stakeholders, while in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on the global agenda. We carefully examined the core components of our business strategy, progressing their integration with our ESG strategy over

the short, medium and long term. An analysis among peers, data collection from different key stakeholders and in-house workshops helped develop a materiality matrix to determine the main ESG topics and their relative importance corresponding to the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) materiality principles. As we develop our ESG programme, we will continue to evaluate and revise it where appropriate and be ready to respond to new circumstances and opportunities as they arise.

EUROCOMMERCIAL MATERIALITY MATRIX

for external stakeholders High

Connectivity and accessibility

Climate change and carbon impact

Innovation an technology

Cyber security and data privacy

Health and safety

of building users

Customer and

Tenant engagement

and satisfaction

visitor attraction

Energy management

Building certiﬁcation

Medium Level of importance

Green infrastructure and biodiversity

Water conservation

Local community

Waste and resource

Strategic partnerships

engagement

management

Revitalize neighbourhoods

Renewable energy

Diversity and inclusion

Responsible

procurement

Business integrity

Sustainable corporate operations

Employee engagement

and satisfaction

Medium

Level of importance for internal stakeholders

High

Be green

Be engaged

Be responsible

Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

51

Report of the Board of Management 2022

Three strategic pillars

Each of our shopping centres offers its own set of challenges and opportunities, yet we have developed a broad ESG vision and strategy to ensure that we can meet global challenges and the future demands from our visitors, tenants and employees, while creating sustainable shopping centres. Our approach is articulated around three strategic pillars: Be green, Be engaged and Be responsible.

Climate change and carbon impact

Connectivity and accessibility

Cybersecurity

and data privacy

e

l

b

i

s

n

Employee engagement

o

p

and satisfaction

s e r eB

Business integrity

Energy management

Waste and resource management

e

g

B

r

e

e

n

Health and safety of building users

B

e

n

e

Customer and

a

g

visitor attraction

g

e

d

Tenant engagement

and satisfaction

Diversity and inclusion

Local community engagement

Eurocommercial ESG commitments

Be green

Be engaged

Be responsible

Operate carbon neutral by 2030

Maintain all customer satisfaction

Zero breaches against the Code of

scores above 7.5 by 2025

Conduct annually

Zero waste to

Improve the average retailer

landﬁ ll by 2030

satisfaction scores towards 7.0

by 2025

Create an attractive and professional workplace

BREEAM certiﬁ cations in place for all shopping centres by 2025

Roll out the Eurocommercial

Introduce Green Finance framework

Retail Academy® at an additional

eight shopping centres by year-

end 2023

52

Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

Report of the Board of Management

2022

Environmental, Social and Governance (continued)

Why ESG matters for Eurocommercial

For the past 30 years, Eurocommercial has been committed to promoting ESG through various initiatives. We aim to beneﬁ t all stakeholders

by investing in retail properties and fostering community gathering places. Our goal is to provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect with their target audience and generate income, resulting in sustainable ﬁ nancial returns for our shareholders.

Eurocommercial must strive for greater sustainability in the future for a variety of reasons. With the global population growing and the effects of climate change becoming more evident every day, it is essential that businesses make efforts to reduce their environmental impact and operate in a more responsible and sustainable manner. This is especially important for companies such as Eurocommercial, which owns and operates retail properties across Europe.

In addition to the moral and ethical considerations, increased sustainability could also bring numerous

  • nancial beneﬁ ts. For example, energy efﬁ cient buildings cost less to operate and maintain, resulting in lower service charges for our tenants and higher net income. Moreover, corporate sustainability initiatives can improve a company's reputation and help to attract more customers and investors.

Overall, it is clear that improved sustainability is an important measure of Eurocommercial's future success. The Company needs to take action to reduce pollution, conserve resources, and improve efﬁ ciency in order to remain competitive and ensure long-term viability. With the right strategies and investments, Eurocommercial Properties can drive further growth and success.

Drivers for

Eurocommercial's management

ESG

Description

approach

Carefully

Continuously assess potential risks and

monitor and

opportunities posed by climate change,

manage ESG-

which can affect our properties and

related risks

communities. The investment community

requires increased transparency regarding

the potential ﬁ nancial consequences of

climate change

In 2022, we initiated an evaluation of the potential climate change risks faced by the Company to effectively address any physical and transition risks. We plan to implement mitigation and adaptation measures and improve our internal policies and procedures.

Maintaining health and safety and improving measures at our shopping centres is a priority. The indoor environmental quality has now taken on added signiﬁ cance due to the recent pandemic. It is important to continue to adhere to the highest standards for the comfort and well-being of our customers, tenants and employees.

At our shopping centres, we ensure that all Health & Safety requirements are met, and go further by investing in monitoring tools such as CO2 meters to constantly check air quality inside our premises. Furthermore, we monitor our customers' comfort and satisfaction with their journey through our centre.

Efﬁcient use of Reducing operational expenses for

resources our tenants to enable them to run their businesses at lower costs, while also offering energy-efﬁ cient, more sustainable retail spaces.

We have made considerable effort to achieve operational excellence leading to decreased costs and a reduced carbon footprint.

Investments including solar panels, LED lights, upgraded Building Management Systems and advanced monitoring tools enable us to maintain reasonable energy costs and savings.

Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

53

Report of the Board of Management 2022

As a responsible owner, we must offer shopping centres with efﬁ cient waste management, water conservation, biodiversity, material usage, sustainable

transportation, etc.

Eurocommercial has achieved Green Building Certiﬁ cations for its entire real estate portfolio. These certiﬁ cations provide the teams with guidelines to regularly measure and compare assets in order to reduce carbon emissions, energy consumption, waste, conserve water, focus on using safer materials, and minimise pollution.

To comply

European regulations provide a roadmap to

with evolving

a low-carbon economy which will require our

regulations

organisation to improve transparency and

comply with external reporting requirements

(such as the EU Taxonomy and the

Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive).

We are taking proactive steps to improve our monitoring of our environmental and social impact and providing timely updates to stakeholders. We invest in smart meters in preparation for external veriﬁ cation of environmental data and include sustainability data in our business plans and quarterly reports.

We adhere to stricter national and local environmental legislations and adapt our properties to comply with changing building codes that support the low-carbon initiatives of national governments and to improve energy efﬁ ciency in order to reduce carbon emissions and upgrade Energy Performance Certiﬁ cates (EPC).

Our "Be Green" pillar provides a plan to decrease our carbon footprint and optimise energy use. Our goal is to be carbon neutral in all scope

1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and to establish a reduction target for scope 3 emissions. We are also updating our Energy Performance Certiﬁ cates to meet national regulations.

Positive

In order to respond to evolving societal

stakeholder

needs, such as the development of

engagement

omnichannel retail and the changing

customer journey, we adapt our shopping

centres to serve as retail destinations and

community hubs that provide services

and amenities to meet the demands of the

community.

In 2022, the Company conducted internal workshops to promote a more concentrated, community-oriented approach to managing our properties while interacting with our stakeholders.

Having a good relationship with tenants is important to create a welcoming and enjoyable shopping experience for customers in our centres. We strive to work closely with our retailers as business partners.

We evaluate levels of tenant satisfaction through regular surveys and communication. We

also establish Green Committees to promote sustainable practices. Our Retail Academy assists tenant employees to develop and improve their skills and knowledge in good customer service.

To maintain

Financial markets require sustainable

a positive

investments. Sharing information and data

reputation in

is required to access funding in the form of

the real estate

green loans and bonds.

market

In 2022, Eurocommercial established a Green Finance Framework and integrated ESG factors into individual loans.

To become a preferred business partner and establish a reputation as a trustworthy, long- term real estate investor.

Our teams maintain long-term relationships with the main participants in their local markets including tenants, investors and ﬁ nancing partners.

Disclaimer

Eurocommercial Properties NV published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
